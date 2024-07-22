Youth Hub Wants You To Picture It

Photo/Supplied

The soon-to-open youth hub Te Tai Ohinga is looking for original artwork by young artists depicting what’s important to rangatahi, celebrating diversity and telling a story to suit the new exciting space.

Five pieces of original artwork, created by rangatahi aged 13-18, will be selected by a panel of young people to be printed and displayed in Te Tai Ohinga – with each artist selected receiving a $200 Prezzy card.

The selected artwork will be displayed at the youth hub, and all artworks submitted will be considered to feature in a special collection book celebrating Te Tai Ohinga's story.

Te Tai Ohinga is a new youth hub created by and for young people, opening next month on Willis Street next to St Peter’s Church. A key action in Wellington City Council’s Strategy for Children and Young People policy, the hub is being designed to be a space that is friendly, accessible, and multi-purpose.

Once open, the space will be managed by The Y, which is also funded to run Te Pokapū Hapori, the community centre at 105 Manners Street.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The name Te Tai Ohinga was gifted by Kura Moeahu, Chairman Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa. Te Tai represents the tides of the sea, while Ohinga refers to young people and comes from Taranaki. It signifies the chance for youth in Pōneke to thrive now that a safe space has been created for them to come together.

A new mural, created by renowned Wellington artist Xoë Hall in collaboration with the rangatahi advisory group, was recently added to the frontage of the site. Rangatahi joined Xoë to weave their own stories into the artwork, making it a true reflection of their voices and identities.

Submitted artworks for the hub can be painted, drawn, or photographed, up to A2 in size on any materials, and uploaded online or dropped off at Te Pokapū Hapori at 105 Manners Street. Submissions close 11.59pm Wednesday 31 July 2024.

Make online submissions and find out more at letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/artwork-submissions.

© Scoop Media

