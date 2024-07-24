Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Active Supervision Saves Lives In Pools

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Recreation Aotearoa

Recreation Aotearoa is urging parents and caregivers to actively supervise their children in swimming pools after an increase in drowning deaths last year.

Sarah Murray, Recreation Aotearoa Chief Executive said, “July 25 is World Drowning Prevention Day. As managers of the Poolsafe® Quality Management Scheme, we’re committed to helping educate New Zealanders on supervision in pools – whether that’s a public lifeguarded pool or a private pool.”

Data shared by Water Safety New Zealand in their annual Drowning Report revealed an 11% increase in drowning deaths in 2023 against the ten-year average. Out of 90 drowning deaths in New Zealand, 11 occurred in pools.

“These statistics are alarming. Over summer, we ran a campaign to educate pool goers on the importance of active supervision. Active supervision means being able to see your child, hear your child and being able to give immediate assistance. It’s important we continue to share this message, even outside of the busy summer months,” Sarah said.

The National Pool Alone Policy states that, as a minimum, children under eight must be actively supervised by a caregiver aged 16 or over, at all times. The caregiver must be providing constant active supervision of the children. This means being able to see and hear the children and provide immediate assistance when needed. Some pools may have enhanced guidelines, which require the caregiver to be in the water with children under 5 years. They may also have a higher minimum supervision age such as 10 or 12 years. Check with your local pool to determine supervision guidelines.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

New Zealand has over 200 public pools. 157 of these pools are Poolsafe® accredited. Poolsafe® is a programme managed by Recreation Aotearoa, which involves peer-to-peer assessment of public lifeguard pools to ensure they meet best practice standards.

“New Zealand lifeguards work hard to keep our tamariki safe. Regardless of whether the pool has a lifeguard or not, we as caregivers, are responsible for providing 100% supervision, 100% of the time,” Sarah said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Recreation Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 