Name Release: Fatal Crash, Taradale

Friday, 26 July 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist in Taradale on Sunday 21 July.

He was 84-year-old Joseph Kelly, from Napier.

Police continue to appeal for information as the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report”.

Please reference file number 240721/6602.

