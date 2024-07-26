Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust Grants Over $14 Million To Support 558 Community Projects

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust has made its grant decisions, allocating funds to rebuild and support disaster preparedness in communities, iwi, hap and marae across all districts and regions where a state of emergency was declared in January and February 2023. These are Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, East Coast and Hawkes Bay regions and the Tararua district.

The Trust had $14 million available to allocate and received 1370 requests, totalling over $50 million. It funded 558 projects benefiting the communities, iwi, hap and marae directly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in January and February 2023.

“These grants will support those directly impacted to recover in a way unique to their community, and to be better prepared for future disasters,” says trust chair Sir Selwyn Parata.

The Trustees heard that the greatest need was for smaller projects and for recovery and disaster preparedness.

“Smaller projects, such as repairing children’s playgrounds and other places where communities come together, are often hard to fund through the usual community funding sources.

“We also wanted to empower communities to prepare for future disasters. Funding supplies like satellite phones, solar power systems, and containers for storing supplies help communities feel safer,” says Sir Selwyn Parata.

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust and the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal fund were set up in February 2023, following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, to support the medium to long term needs of the affected communities.

Information on the projects that will receive funding is available at cycloneappeal.org.nz.

