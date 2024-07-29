Polar Plunge For Special Olympics – Freezin’ For A Reason

New Zealand Police, Wellington Free Ambulance staff and other emergency service agencies will join some of the Wellington and Central District Special Olympics athletes on Saturday 3 August at 9am for a swim in the sea.

The icy dip will take place at Freyberg Beach, Oriental Bay to help raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics athletes and programmes across New Zealand.

Senior Sergeant Andrzej Kowalczyk Wellington District Police and Committee Member for the Law Enforcement Torch Run New Zealand says, “We are really thrilled to be able to support the Special Olympics by taking part.

If anyone else wants to support the Special Olympics athletes this Saturday morning, they are very welcome, but you must register before Saturday to take part in the event. You can register here: https://specialolympics.org.nz/the-polar-plunge-is-coming-to-wellington/

Law enforcement staff have always been proud to support athletes through our communities with events like the Polar Plunge, The Flame of Hope, and the Special Olympic Games.

“This event is timed to coincide with Polar Plunges on the same day in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland, and West Australia. Police officers from across Oceania are doing the plunge with athletes on the same day.

“Taking part in these events and lending our support is about helping a community whose athletes show hope, courage and inspiration – our involvement reflects one of our core police values – Valuing Diversity,” Kowalczyk added.

Chief Executive from Special Olympics New Zealand Fran Scholey says, “The support of the New Zealand Police is hugely valued and helps the Special Olympic Programme continue to provide opportunities for an inclusive New Zealand.

“The money raised by people taking part in the Polar Plunge will go directly towards helping our Special Olympics athletes. Our athletes with learning and or intellectual disabilities now have opportunities to participate and enjoy what sport has to offer them. Please register to join in this Saturday – we welcome anyone over 12 to come for a quick dip,” says Scholey.

Special Olympics is grateful to Surf Life Saving New Zealand for helping keep us safe on Saturday and a big thanks to the Rapid Relief Team New Zealand (RRT) for supplying hot showers and drinks. Also, we appreciate the crew from Central Demolition for supplying the hats and towels to our swimmers,” she says.

In December 2022, Police showed support through The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) with an awareness raiser for the Special Olympics National Summer Games.

Similar in style to the Olympic torch relay, the LETR is a series of runs and fundraising events that raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics movement. Globally more than 90,000 police professionals and supporters across 46 countries participate in Law Enforcement Torch Runs. The polar plunge is a subset fund raiser for this community.

