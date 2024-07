Serious Crash, SH1, Titri - Southern

State Highway 1 at Titri is blocked after a truck and trailer unit rolled.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Titri and Bungards roads, about 11.55am.

One person has critical injuries and the road will remain closed while a scene examination is carried out and the vehicle is cleared.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists should check NZTA’s Journey Planner tool for the latest road information: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

