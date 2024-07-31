All Highways Open After Snow South Island, But Expect Overnight Closures, 3 Pm Update

Snow, ice update South Canterbury, Otago, Canterbury-West Coast 3pm Wednesday

Central and southern South Island drivers, and alpine pass travellers, need to drive for ice conditions this week and check their routes before heading off, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Given the severity of the colder daytime and overnight temperatures, we know ice will pose an ongoing issue across the network,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA Central South Island.

“While our snow clearance teams will be doing all they can, road closures will likely still occur, especially overnight and into mid-morning.”

Mr Pinner encouraged road users to treat traffic management teams kindly. A police officer was called to the Twizel closure point today to ensure traffic managers were not harassed for doing their jobs. “We choose the closure points for road users’ comfort to ensure people have nearby toilets and somewhere to get a warm drink or food. Please treat our crews and traffic managers as you would any person doing their job in freezing conditions to the best of their ability.”

South Canterbury – overnight closure SH8

All highways in South Canterbury have now reopened.

Fairlie to Tekapo, SH8, (Burkes Pass) reopened around 1 pm after many hours of snow clearance by crews as snow continued to fall today. It will close at 8 pm tonight given the likelihood of more snow and ice overnight and in the morning, says Mr Pinner.

SH80 the Mt Cook/Aoraki highway is open but care is needed. It is helpfully catching sunshine this afternoon.

SH8 between Tekapo and Twizel may need to close overnight but is being closely monitored this afternoon as the sunshine helpfully dries out the road surface. Open currently. The 50km/hour or 70km/h recently installed temporary speed limits between Simons Pass, south of Tekapo, and Twizel could be reintroduced this week given ice forecasts.

Snow did not stop these sheep from moving along SH79 in Fairlie today, doing their bit to defrost the highway, with the Allandale Bridge in the background: (Photo courtesy Erin McDiarmid):

West Coast-Canterbury

Restrictions on road users over Porters Pass, between Springfield and Castle Hill, SH73, were lifted around lunchtime today.

The short section of SH6 in South Westland which had power lines on the road was reopened then also.

Although the gale force wind warning has now been lifted by MetService, there are still strong winds affecting driving conditions along SH6 and other West Coast highways. Care is required by high sided and towing vehicle drivers and motorcyclists.

MetService Weather Warnings/Watches

MetService still has in place several road snowfall warnings across North Canterbury (SH7 Waipara/ Hanmer Springs and SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill) and a heavy rain watch in the Kaikōura area (SH1).

The top of Porters Pass, SH73, Tuesday night:

Otago – highways open but care needed this week

SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn was the last of the Otago highways to reopen before 1 pm today.

There are ice warnings on the highways inland and north of Dunedin – SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn, SH87 Kyeburn to Middlemarch to Outram and SH1 Waitati to Dunedin over the Leith Saddle.

People are encouraged to drive with extreme care this week as the icy conditions continue, particularly mornings and evenings. Graders and grit trucks will be on these highways from daybreak Thursday.

Places like the Lindis Pass, SH8, between Omarama and Tarras are also likely to be icy in the mornings, requiring drivers to slow down. (See photo below)

Check before you go

Please check NZTA’s highway map before setting out around the central and southern South Island, particularly overnight in winter and in the morning. Avoid night-time travel if you can.

Tips for safe journeys this winter:

Drive slower than you normally would – it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.

Accelerate smoothly and brake gently.

Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill.

For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, to avoid skidding or sliding, smoothly pump the brake pedal in short bursts rather than pressing long and hard.

Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads.

In winter, especially in frosty or icy weather, double the two-second rule to four seconds and leave a safe distance between you and the car you’re following.

When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped for increased safety.

Makes sure everyone is wearing their seat belt throughout the full journey.

Plan your trip to avoid the coldest times of the day or night if you can.

