Alleged Shoplifting Duo Put Before The Court

Police in Auckland’s East have nabbed two prolific shoplifters after security staff recognised the pair who were wanted for multiple offences.

At about 4pm yesterday, security staff at Botany Town Centre contacted Police after recognising the pair from previous theft-related incidents.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan, says units arrived at the scene quickly and took the duo into custody without incident.

“Security staff managed to quickly identify and detain the pair until Police arrived.

“We understand the effect that prolific shoplifting can have on our retailers, and Police will continue to target this activity in our communities,” he says.

“This is also another great example of how the wider community can assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour.

“People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.”

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 38-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with 18 counts of shoplifting.

A 34-year-old man charged with three counts of shoplifting will appear in Manukau District Court today.

