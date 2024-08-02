Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alleged Shoplifting Duo Put Before The Court

Friday, 2 August 2024, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Auckland’s East have nabbed two prolific shoplifters after security staff recognised the pair who were wanted for multiple offences.

At about 4pm yesterday, security staff at Botany Town Centre contacted Police after recognising the pair from previous theft-related incidents.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan, says units arrived at the scene quickly and took the duo into custody without incident.

“Security staff managed to quickly identify and detain the pair until Police arrived.

“We understand the effect that prolific shoplifting can have on our retailers, and Police will continue to target this activity in our communities,” he says.

“This is also another great example of how the wider community can assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour.

“People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.”

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 38-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with 18 counts of shoplifting.

A 34-year-old man charged with three counts of shoplifting will appear in Manukau District Court today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 