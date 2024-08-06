Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested Following Suspicious Car Fires, Alexandra

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 8:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested and will appear before the courts charged with arson and stealing a motor vehicle in Alexandra yesterday.

At about 4am emergency services were called to a report of a fire in the Boundary Road Industrial area of Alexandra where two vehicles were located on fire.

Shortly after a further vehicle was reported stolen from the same area which was later located abandoned n a rural area on the outskirts of Alexandra.

A scene examination by fire investigators determined the car fires to be arson.

Following an investigation, a 33-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon. He is due to appear in the Queenstown court today on charges of arson and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Waugh says Police are pleased to have brought about a quick result in locating the offender.

“Vehicle theft and damage are frustrating crimes for victims, especially in areas like this where most people rely heavily on their vehicles to carry out their day-to-day life.

“We’re pleased to have put a stop to this man’s offending and placed him before the courts where he can be held to account for his actions.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 