Man Arrested Following Suspicious Car Fires, Alexandra

A man has been arrested and will appear before the courts charged with arson and stealing a motor vehicle in Alexandra yesterday.

At about 4am emergency services were called to a report of a fire in the Boundary Road Industrial area of Alexandra where two vehicles were located on fire.

Shortly after a further vehicle was reported stolen from the same area which was later located abandoned n a rural area on the outskirts of Alexandra.

A scene examination by fire investigators determined the car fires to be arson.

Following an investigation, a 33-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon. He is due to appear in the Queenstown court today on charges of arson and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Waugh says Police are pleased to have brought about a quick result in locating the offender.

“Vehicle theft and damage are frustrating crimes for victims, especially in areas like this where most people rely heavily on their vehicles to carry out their day-to-day life.

“We’re pleased to have put a stop to this man’s offending and placed him before the courts where he can be held to account for his actions.”

© Scoop Media

