Accident Blocks Kaiwaka Mangawhai Road, Kaiwaka

A house in transit has partially slid off a moving trailer and has completely blocked Kaiwaka Mangawhai Road, Kaiwaka.

The incident was reported to Police at 8.53am, there were no injuries.

Kaiwaka Mangawhai Road is expected to be blocked for at least the next eight hours.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of Gibbons Road and Redwood Avenue, and motorists are advised to expect delays if they are passing through.

