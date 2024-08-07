Every Second Counts: Your Rescue Helicopter's Swift Response Saved 16-Day Old Lacey

Photo/Supplied

"Time was of the essence for Lacey’s survival that day, and we are forever grateful for the speed of the rescue helicopter service. We consider ourselves very lucky to have our little girl here and can’t wait to see what the future brings for her” says hugely grateful mum, Gillian.

Born New Year’s Eve, precious baby Lacey entered 2019 as a healthy daughter to Gillian and Jordan Downes and little sister to Caleb...16 days later Lacey was fighting for her life.

On January 16, 2019, during a routine midwife appointment at their home in Thames, alarm bells rang when Lacey’s midwife noticed the 16-day old’s skin tone looked vaguely blue. The change in tone was so subtle, surprised mum Gillian had no prior cause for concern. Lacey was typically a happy and healthy baby; she was progressing well and displayed no signs of what had been unfolding within her tiny body.

In the next 24 hours, this changed rapidly.

Following calls between the midwife and the local Paediatric team, Gillian rushed Lacey to Thames Hospital where the emergency team took over. During the following hours, Lacey’s mystery condition dramatically worsened.

Gillian and husband Jordan were advised Lacey required urgent specialist care at the better equipped, Waikato Hospital. Assuming an ambulance would take Lacey on the 90-minute drive to Hamilton, the gravity of their daughter’s situation became clear when the rescue helicopter arrived with a travel incubator and the team began prepping Lacey for swift transfer on the rescue helicopter.

Accompanied by emergency crew, Gillian boarded the rescue helicopter to join her baby, “That’s when it hit home, time was of the essence for Lacey’s survival”.

Onboard the rescue helicopter medical team monitored Lacey’s decline, within a few short minutes the rescue helicopter landed at Waikato Hospital and Lacey was whisked into intensive care.

Examinations revealed Lacey had a rare heart condition called TAPVD, her pulmonary vein was connected to her right atrium, instead of left, which meant blood couldn’t circulate properly for Lacey to receive adequate oxygen.

That night as her fragile system struggled to cope, Lacey was intubated to help her breathe. Starship’s Cardiology team was consulted and early the next day Lacey was flown to Starship Hospital for emergency open heart surgery.

After several complications, Lacey slowly began to recover. Lacey spent seven weeks at Starship. And a month after her first operation, Lacey underwent a second open heart surgery to redirect a large abnormal vein running through her diaphragm leading from her liver to her heart.

Lacey’s mum Gillian describes TAPVD, Lacey’s rare congenital heart defect, as ‘random plumbing’. Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage is a unique and often undetected silent condition, with few obvious symptoms it typically remains untreated and can lead to sudden infant death.

In less than 24 hours, 16-day old Lacey went from a routine midwife exam at home, to urgent open-heart surgery at Starship.

Thanks to an outstanding medical team of specialists, and swift transport with your rescue helicopter, Lacey is a well, happy and thriving now five-year old, fully recovered showing no sign of her past battles, and loving her first year at school!

Together, we can save lives! Help us be there…Because in minutes everything can change. Donate to your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter so your rescue helicopter crew can continue to save lives like Lacey’s https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

