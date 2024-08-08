Safe Space For North Shore Youth Launched At Takapuna Library

A dedicated Safe Space for North Shore’s young people will be launched with a celebration at Takapuna Library on Monday 12 August to mark the United Nations' International Youth Day.

The project is a joint initiative between Auckland North Community and Development, Respect, Neighbourhood Support North Shore and Takapuna Library, with support from the Takapuna Community Activator and the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board.

From 2021 – 2023 the North Shore experienced a 100% increase in family violence, brought on by unprecedented lockdowns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Deb Humphries, North Shore Family Violence Prevention Strategic Manager at Auckland North Community and Development (ANCAD) saw the need for more outreach with local youth.

“Prevention programmes, activities and resources promoting protective factors continue to be an area of focus and priority in my work,” says Humphries.

“Community development initiatives and endeavours are all the more imperative in response to COVID-19 impacts, with an increased need to rebuild and restore social cohesion and safety.”

The intention of the initiative is to eventually create a space within a number of Auckland Council facilities where youth, and their parents, can access practical information and support on a number of topics, including family violence, bullying and mental wellbeing.

The Takapuna Library pilot will run until November 2024 and will be staffed by a qualified youth worker and counsellor on Monday afternoons from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. At other times information will be available, and infrastructure will link residents to local support. Workshops and other events will also be coordinated.

“We want to make sure young people have access to assistance outside of school hours, which has been recognised as a period of time that they cannot easily access support,” says Humphries. “We also want to let parents and whānau know about the local support services available to them.”

Library staff and collaborative partners will be receiving Heart for Youth training to support engagement with the space.

James Dunning, Children and Youth Librarian at Takapuna Library, says the library team is proud to support the mahi of the community groups involved and hopes providing a safe space with access to resources will connect young people with the help they need to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

“In a chaotic world, there are so many threats to the mental health of our rangatahi. Libraries are one of the only places which are free for everyone to enjoy, regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity, religion or ability,” says James.

The Takapuna Library Space will be launched with a talk from Grace Mua, Sustainable Schools Advisor, Environmental Services at Auckland Council. Mua will be addressing climate change, a topic that is of concern to young people, with practical advice around the things tamariki and rangatahi can do to help their community, improve their own mental health and how digital platforms can support this.

This is a free event which young people and their families are welcome to attend. There will be giveaways and spot prizes, linking people to local Takapuna businesses, including Subway, Starbucks and others.

Event Details

Talk title: From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development

Date: Monday 12 August

Time: 3:30 – 4:30pm

RSVP: This is a free event, all are welcome

