Winter 2024 - One Of The Worst On The Water In Recent Years For Recreational Boaties

Boaties are being warned to think about what can go wrong on the water after spate of horrific incidents on the water this winter.

Over the last seven weeks, seven people have died in three incidents involving recreational craft around New Zealand. On average, 18 people a year die in recreational craft incidents.

Three people died after the boat they were in capsized in-between the Māhia Peninsula and Gisborne in late June, a man died after falling overboard off Whakatāne in late July, and over the weekend (3 August) three people died just 100 metres from shore after their boat capsized on the Riverton bar.

"These incidents are nothing short of heartbreaking, and I want to offer my condolences to everyone impacted by them. This has been the worst winter I can remember in my near decade at Maritime NZ," Principal Advisor Recreational Craft, Matt Wood says.

And it could have been a whole lot worse.

"Thanks to Coastguard Riverton volunteers two people were able to be saved after the fatal capsizing in Southland. While five were pulled from Manukau Harbour on Saturday 3 August thanks to a coordinated effort involving Police Eagle, volunteers from Coastguard Titirangi and Papakura, and Auckland Airport's hovercraft." Matt Wood says.

"It has been a busy winter for Coastguard, with volunteers responding to over 270 incidents and rescuing 14 people from life-threatening situations - incidents are 7 per cent higher than at the same point last winter, "Coastguard Head of Operations Rob McCaw says.

"Tragedies on the water leave a lasting impact on our volunteers, particularly those in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Riverton, and Bluff, who have demonstrated immense sacrifice, care, and professionalism in bringing closure to the whānau and friends of those lost over the past two months."

Boating has its risks all year round, and in winter these are amplified.

"The weather is colder, days shorter, conditions are more unpredictable and the water temperatures can drop to under 10c.

"If you are thrown from your boat, or it capsizes, it is extremely challenging to survive in bitterly cold conditions, or large swells and strong winds.

Anyone planning on a trip on the water needs to consider all the potential scenarios.

"The recent incidents we have seen over the last few weeks have been all around the country, in varying conditions and involved different sized vessels.

"This shows tragedy can occur anywhere, and it doesn’t discriminate.

"When in doubt, do not go out.

"If conditions are set to change and could impact your trip, you don’t have the right safety equipment, the swell is at the outer limits of your capability as skipper and what your vessel can handle or, if you are concerned about tackling a bar. Just stay on-shore.

"We don’t want any more families mourning loved ones," Matt Wood says.

If planning a trip on the water, every vessel needs to have two forms of communication such as a mobile phone in a waterproof case, VHF radio and beacon (PLB/EPIRB), properly fitted lifejackets for everyone on-board, and check and understand the marine weather forecast.

Coastguard also has a comprehensive range of courses that cater to diverse abilities, boat types, and training pathways, ensuring that individuals can assess the necessary knowledge and skills for safe boating practices. These include Day Skipper, Maritime VHF Operator's Certificate and Bar Awareness seminars. These are available at: https://www.boatingeducation.org.nz/courses/

