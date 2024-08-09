Safety Prompts Trial Of New Bus Stop Looping Into Waitati Township

New loop stop for north-bound ORC buses at Waitati township

From Wednesday next week, passengers using the Dunedin city to Palmerston bus service can use a new bus stop in Waitati, in addition to the stop on State Highway 1 near the On the Spot store.

Northbound buses will now briefly loop into Waitati township to let passengers off at a new temporary stop opposite the fire station from Wednesday, 14 August, before returning to State Highway 1 and continuing north.

Otago Regional Council Transport Manager Lorraine Cheyne says the stop on Harvey Street in Waitati aims to make it safer for northbound passengers when they get off the bus, as they won’t need to cross the highway.

“From time to time we are asked by the community for new or additional stops on Route 1. Keeping our bus passengers safe with convenient bus stops always presents challenges along the State Highway high-speed environment.

However, Ms Cheyne says after becoming aware of a highway accident recently with a pedestrian student, ORC moved quickly to trial a stop in Waitati township to provide a safer alternative to people or school pupils having to cross the busy highway.

She says the new stop is a trial, which will initially run until 30 September. The trial will help the Council decide whether it is effective and if it could become a permanent solution.

The original Route 1 bus stop near the On the Spot store near Waitati will still be used when heading north. The return Palmerston – Dunedin city bus heading south will pick up at the existing bus stop opposite the On the Spot store, without looping into the township.

