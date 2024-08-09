A Surprise In Store For Scammer

An alleged scammer got to meet real Police officers after being caught in a sting in Auckland.

Police have been monitoring the emergence of a third round of a scam where victims are cold called by people posing as Police officers.

The scam relies on vulnerable people’s confidence and ends up in convincing them to withdraw money under guises such as assisting a “covert Police operation”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, of Waitematā CIB, says a handful of reports have been made in Auckland in recent days.

“This a confidence scam that preys on the good-will of largely older victims,” he says.

“Victims are convinced to withdraw up to tens of thousands of dollars in cash from the bank to be collected by a so-called officer.”

Detectives have been working with one victim to lure the courier in and were lying in wait at a west Auckland property this morning.

“Instead of a handsome payday, the man was put in handcuffs and given a ride in a Police vehicle,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says.

A 24-year-old Auckland man has been charged with attempting to obtain by deception and will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

“Police are continuing to investigate the wider operation and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says.

“We continue to urge the public to be aware of this scam and to be cautious with such outlandish requests.

“Police will never contact you under such circumstances, and we advise people to hang up the phone if approached.”

Two arrests have been made in each wave of this scam in recent months.

A UK national arrested in Auckland back in June [1] has today pleaded guilty to all of his 27 charges, including 25 charges of obtains by deception.

In total, 26-year-old Jack Dylan Hennessy scammed Aucklanders out of $337,700 in cash.

Hennessy has been in custody since his arrest, during which he marked his most recent birthday.

He will be remanded in custody for sentencing on 14 November in the Auckland District Court.

Another UK national remains before the Wellington District Court after being arrested earlier this month.

[1] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/fake-police-scam-uk-national-arrested-after-nearly-300k-lost

© Scoop Media

