Survivors Of Abuse In Care To Be Better Supported In Records Access

The Survivor Experiences Service, for people who experienced abuse in care, is expanding to include a records support function.

This will make requesting, receiving, and understanding care records safer and easier for people who have been abused in care.

“We are really pleased to be expanding our service to better support survivors. We know the process of accessing records can be distressing and re-traumatising – people need sufficient support to navigate this long and complex process,” says Survivor Experiences Service Executive Director Polly Martin.

The Survivor Experiences Service, which was established following a recommendation by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, aims to provide a supportive and confidential place for people who were abused in care (1950’s - today), and their whānau, to share their experiences.

“Currently, the burden is on survivors to identify which organisations may hold records about them and then request records from them. But understandably, there is a massive lack of trust in these organisations because they are the ones that harmed them.

“We can help survivors understand which records exist about them, which organisations hold them, and how to access them. We can request records on survivors’ behalf if they wish, so that survivors do not have to deal with organisations connected with the harm they experienced.

“We can also help survivors read and understand the information and language used in their records, and help survivors decide what they want to do with the information they have received.”

Survivors can receive wellbeing support throughout this process, and do not need to share their experiences with the Service to access this support.

The records support function will be available for survivors from today.

Survivors and whānau can call 0800 456 090, email contact@survivorexperiences.govt.nz, or text 8328 to speak with a person from the Survivor Experiences Service.

Notes:

The records support function is directly for survivors of abuse care (from any time period) and their whānau. People who were in care but do not identify as survivors of abuse in care, will need to go directly to the record holders to request their records

