Fatal Crash – Hunua

Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Hunua this morning.

Emergency services were called at 6.45am to Paparimu Road where it appears a vehicle has crashed into a ditch.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and work has begun to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the person who passed away.

No further information is available at this stage.

© Scoop Media

