Regional Council Finishes Walker Rd Stopbank And Erosion Work

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) is delighted to announce it has wrapped up its work improving the resilience of the Walker Rd stopbank in Waipawa and preventing further erosion along the nearby river edge.

In February 2023, Cyclone Gabrielle caused very high river flows in the Upper Tukituki River, which resulted in the Waipawa River breaking its banks and the stopbank upstream of Walker Road being breached. The river edge also experienced severe erosion.

To help prevent this from happening again, HBRC has planted willow poles along the river edge which will help stabilise the gravel, edge, and channel of the river.

Additionally, four rows of akmons and five rope-and-rail groynes have been installed along the edge of the Waipawa River. These structures will help dissipate and deflect the energy of the water washing against the river edge, trap debris and sediment, and also help the newly planted willows take hold.

“This work is important for protecting the downstream communities along the Papanui catchment,” says HBRC Asset Management Group Manager Chris Dolley.

“This was an area that was heavily impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, so by increasing the resilience of the stopbank we hope to mitigate the chances of those communities being at risk in the future.”

Now that the stopbank repair and edge protection works are complete, they will be maintained as part of HBRC’s ongoing asset management programme.

© Scoop Media

