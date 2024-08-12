Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

You Had One Job. Drink Drivers Caught After Police Warning

Monday, 12 August 2024, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Sergeant Mike Owen Officer in Charge of Te Puke Station

Three men are regretting not taking police advice on Sunday after tanking-up before driving.

A short time after 8am yesterday on No.3 Road Te Puke, three drivers in three different vehicles were driving while intoxicated after being spoken to by police earlier in the night and warned not to drive after drinking alcohol.

Alarmingly, Police had stopped and spoken directly to the three men who were sitting in a liquor ban area in Centennial Park and told them to tip their alcohol out. They were then told not to drive their vehicles which were parked nearby.

The attending officers warned the men that Police would be watching them.

Police stopped them a short time afterwards, each of them driving their own vehicles.

Two of the men were issued Infringement Offence Notices and the third man who blew nearly 800 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath was charged with excess breath alcohol and will appear in court at a later date.

We want everyone to have a good time, but not at the expense of putting yourselves or others at risk. Have a pre-plan to get home safely, have a charged phone, so you can book an uber, taxi, or call a friend to come and get you.

Drinking and driving is dangerous and can have disastrous consequences and it’s infuriating to know that these men were spoken to only a short time earlier and were explicitly warned by our staff.

We see too many preventable deaths on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting these high-risk driving behaviours including restraints, impairment, distractions, and speed (RIDS).

We know these risky driving behaviours can make the difference for if you are involved in a crash, and if that crash leads to permanent and often tragic consequences.

Our aim is to prevent tragic consequences on our roads, not to issue the most infringements.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 