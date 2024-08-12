Busy Month For Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter: 33 Missions Completed In Manawatu And Whanganui Regions

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter had a busy month in July, with a total of 33 life saving missions carried out across the Manawatu and Whanganui regions. The rescue helicopter crew responded to a wide range of emergency situations, including 10 inter hospital transfers, 2 medical emergencies, 1 rescue, 9 rural or farm-related incidents, 1 motor vehicle accident, and 10 miscellaneous missions. Notably, the crew's hotspots were Palmerston North Hospital, where they carried out 7 inter-hospital transfers throughout the month, and Whanganui Hospital, which saw 2 missions take place. In addition, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew were required in Raetihi, Hunterville, and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month started off with your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a male in his 50s who was experiencing a serious cardiac condition. The patient was swiftly flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, July 3rd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whanganui Hospital for a male in his 40s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, July 5th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Hunterville for a male in his 50s who was suffering from a medical event. The patient was transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

The following evening, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Hawera Hospital for a male in his 80s who was suffering from a serious cardiac condition. The patient was transported to Taumarunui Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, July 9th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Raetihi for a male in his 70s who was experiencing a cardiac event. The patient was transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, July 14th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a male in his 70s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

Later that morning, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tararua Forest Park for a male in his 50s who had activated his personal locator beacon (PLB) after he sustained fracture injuries from a fall while out hunting. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Monday morning, July 15th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hunterville for a male in his 60s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was swiftly flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

The following afternoon, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raetihi for a male in his 20s who sustained chest injuries after being involved in a farming incident. The patient was swiftly flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, July 18th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ohakune for a female in her 80s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, July 21st, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Otaki for a patient who had sustained serious burns from a house fire. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, July 25th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kawhatau for a male in his 20s who was experiencing a medical event after being involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Later that morning, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taihape for a male in his 20s who had sustained fracture injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, July 29th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whanganui River for a female in her 50s who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Taihape Airfield for a male in his 60s who was suffering from a serious cardiac condition. The patient was transported to Paraparaumu for further treatment.

