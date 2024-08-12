Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Undertakes 52 Life-Saving Missions In July

Photo/Supplied

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out 52 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions over the month of July. These missions included 32 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical events, 1 rescue, 8 rural/farm incidents, 1 motor vehicle accident and 6 miscellaneous missions. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was most often seen in the likes of Rotorua with 7 inter-hospital transfers, Taumarunui with 5 inter-hospital transfers, Thames with 5 inter-hospital transfers, and Tokoroa with 4 inter-hospital transfers. In addition, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were required in Tapu, Whiritoa, and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month started with your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to New Plymouth Airport for a male in his 60s who was experiencing a serious cardiac condition. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, July 2nd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Auckland City Hospital for a female in her 50s who was in critical condition. The patient was then transported to Hamilton.

On Thursday afternoon, July 4th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whangarei Hospital for a male in his 70s who was experiencing a serious cardiac condition. The patient was swiftly flown to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

The following afternoon, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Mata for a male in his 50s who sustained trauma injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, July 10th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whiritoa for a female in her 80s who sustained trauma and laceration injuries after a fall. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, July 12th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waikato Hospital for an infant who was suffering from a serious medical condition. The patient was transported to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, July 13th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Paeroa for a male in his 70s who was experiencing a cardiac event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The following evening, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Matamata for a male in his 60s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, July 18th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 40s who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, July 22nd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Matira for a male in his 40s who sustained fracture injuries after a farm related incident. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, July 24th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 30s who was suffering from a medical condition. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, July 27th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Okau for a female in her 50s who sustained hip injuries after being involved in a water sport accident. The patient required winching by the crew and was swiftly flown to Taranaki Base Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Tirohia for a female in her 60s who sustained multiple trauma injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions happen every day and it's what happened next that makes the difference… you make that difference.

