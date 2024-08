Scene Cleared Following Crash, Penrose

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road was cleared following an earlier crash in Penrose.

At about 2.14am, emergency services responded to a serious crash involving a truck and vehicle on Great South Road, near the intersection of Sylvia Park Road.

One person was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

