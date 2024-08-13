Use Of Force Justified During Hastings Arrest

Police acknowledge a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) which found the use of force by a dog handler against a suspected fleeing burglar was justified.

On 20 September 2023, Police were called to an address in Hastings after a resident called 111 to say an unknown male was in their house and refusing to leave.

Police quickly attended, locating the man on the street outside and advised him that he was under arrest. The officers recognised the man from a recent intelligence report, which warned he was reported to carry weapons.

The man fled from Police and after failing to follow instructions from the officers to stop, the handler released his Police dog to apprehend him. The man wrestled the Police dog from his leg and held it by the jaw with both hands.

What followed was a violent struggle during which the dog handler noticed the man had a knife on him. Three officers were required to effect the arrest and the dog handler had to use force, including a single kick to the man’s head. The dog handler’s main concern throughout the arrest was ensuring the safety of the arresting officers, as well as the Police dog given the offender was in possession of a knife.

Relieving Eastern District Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore says the IPCA found given the circumstances surrounding this incident, the use of force was appropriate.

“I want to acknowledge the officers, and particularly the dog handler involved in this incident who under some really dangerous circumstances managed to resolve this incident without any injury to members of the public, officers or Police dog.”

“Police officers must make quick decisions in unpredictable and dangerous situations. While they would prefer not to have to use force – there are times, such as this, where it is necessary to ensure the safety of the community and Police staff.”

© Scoop Media

