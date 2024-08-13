Maria Huata Sworn In As Hamilton City Councillor

(Photo/Supplied)

Energy and passion were key themes as Hamilton’s newest City Councillor Maria Huata was sworn in today (Tuesday 13 August).

The swearing in ceremony follows Councillor Huata’s success in the recent Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election.

Tainui leader Professor Tom Roa (Ngaati Maniapoto, Waikato) said Councillor Huata may look young, but she’s actually a grandmother.

“She has a wealth of experience that not only recognises what is happening in our world today, but also brings an understanding of what has happened in our world in the past – looking forward to what might occur for us, for you, for everybody, moving into the future.”

Mayor Paula Southgate said she is pleased to have Councillor Huata join a great team, and to hear her passion for tackling some of the issues facing our communities.

“What a lovely start to the day it has been, full of promise for our city.

“It is great to have her on the team. She brings a strong passion for rangatahi, youth, and a strong skill set. This will bring strength to Council,”Mayor Southgate said.

Councillor Huata said she was approached less than two months ago to put her hand up to fill the vacancy on the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.

“After getting the green light from my mum, and my husband’s unending encouragement and belief in my ability to do this job, I said yes.”

In under six weeks, Councillor Huata, supported by her husband and daughter, ran a campaign powered by strong social media.

“The critical factor to our success was that I know my community, and my community knows me. And that 47 years of being a kanohi kitea, a familiar face, kaupapa-driven and active in the community, is immeasurable, priceless and significantly important.”

Councillor Huata said that the biggest challenge facing Council is the realisation that what is good for Maaori is good for everyone.

“Let us work together, dream together and plan together, so the wellbeing of our environment is paramount, to ensure our future generations are socially, economically and culturally sound,” Councillor Huata said.

