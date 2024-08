Fatal Crash, Pukeatua - Waikato

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Arapuni Road, Pukeatua.

This crash was initially reported as a two-vehicle crash, however, has since been confirmed to be a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported to Police around 3.45pm.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are asked to continue taking alternative routes where possible.

© Scoop Media