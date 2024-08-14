Serious Crash, Orari Bridge
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 9:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Orari Bridge/State Highway 79 north of Geraldine is
closed following a crash between a car and a truck.
It
happened shortly before 8:30am, and initial indications
suggest serious injury.
Diversions are being put in
place, so motorists are asked to follow directions or delay
travel if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more