Police Wanting To Reunite Items With Owners After Man Charged With Burglary

Detective Nathan Dickey:

A 42-year-old man has been remanded in custody following burglaries along the Kapiti Coast, and after recovering a trove of stolen items, Police are now trying to find their rightful owners.

The man was arrested by Police following 10 burglaries of private residences in the Kapiti and Otaki areas, spanning the past four months.

The man faces 10 counts of burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and will reappear in the Porirua District Court at a later date. He also faces two charges of receiving stolen property, relating to burglaries that occurred in January.

Police conducted a search of the 42-year-old’s address in Otaki, where they located a number of items believed to have been stolen during the multiple burglaries.

We would like to return these items to their rightful owners and would like to hear from anyone who may be missing any of their items.

If any of these items of jewellery look familiar to you, please get in touch with Police though 105, and quote file number 240421/0068. Please ensure you have proof of ownership.

