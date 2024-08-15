Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Construction To Begin On Youth Hub

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 11:04 am
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Work begins next week on the youth hub next to Masterton's skate park.

The work site to the north of the skatepark will be fenced off from Wednesday 21 August, with work expected to last a couple of months, weather permitting. The community barbecue will not be accessible during the work.

The project will involve repurposing of an existing portable building.

