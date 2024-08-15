Construction To Begin On Youth Hub
Thursday, 15 August 2024, 11:04 am
Press Release: Masterton District Council
Work begins next week on the youth hub next to
Masterton's skate park.
The work site to the north of
the skatepark will be fenced off from Wednesday 21 August,
with work expected to last a couple of months, weather
permitting. The community barbecue will not be accessible
during the work.
The project will involve repurposing
of an existing portable
building.
