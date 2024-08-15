Homicide, Tūrangi

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, Taupō Area Investigations Manager:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of two people at a Tūrangi residential address last night.

Police responded to the Poihaere Street property around 9:50pm, where two people were located deceased.

A scene guard remains in place and a scene examination is ongoing.

Members of the public can expect to see an increase Police presence in the area over the coming days as we work to piece together what occurred.

Police extend our deepest sympathies to the whānau and loved ones of the deceased, who we will continue to keep updated as the investigation progresses.

If you saw any suspicious activity or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation please contact Police by calling 105 and referencing event number: P059649530

