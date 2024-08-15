Fatal Crash, Raumanga
Thursday, 15 August 2024, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Rewa
Rewa Road, near Te Waiiti Place, Raumanga.
Emergency
services were called about 4:50pm.
The Serious Crash
Unit is in attendance, and a local Kaumatua is blessing the
scene.
The road is closed between State Highway One
and Port Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more