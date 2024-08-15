Fatal Crash, Raumanga

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Rewa Rewa Road, near Te Waiiti Place, Raumanga.

Emergency services were called about 4:50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance, and a local Kaumatua is blessing the scene.

The road is closed between State Highway One and Port Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

