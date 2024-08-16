Council Seeks Community Feedback On The Future Of The Horowhenua (Māori) Ward

Horowhenua District Council is seeking community feedback on the future of the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward for the 2025 Local Elections.

Recent changes in legislation mean that the Council must make a decision at its meeting on 4 September 2024 to either:

not have a Horowhenua (Māori) Ward at the 2025 Local Body Election, or

keep the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward and hold a binding referendum as part of the 2025 Local Body Election.

“If Council decides to keep the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward, there'll be a binding referendum at the 2025 Local Election on whether or not the Horowhenua District should have a Māori Ward. This will be a decision of the voters that Council must implement. On the other hand, if Council goes to a referendum and the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward is retained, it will be in place for both the 2028 and 2031 Local Elections,” explains Chief Executive, Monique Davidson.

The Māori Ward was initially established to ensure representation for Māori voices in our local government. With the upcoming decision, Council wants to ensure that they have given the community the opportunity to have their voice heard.

The community are encouraged to learn more and have their say and share their thoughts through our Let’s Kōrero online engagement platform. Feedback closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 25 August 2024.

For more information or to have your say, visit, letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/maoriwards

