Homicide Investigation Launched Following Death In Pakuranga Heights

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man in Pakuranga Heights this morning.

At around 6.45am, Police responded to reports of several gun shots heard on Marvon Downs Avenue.

Upon arrival, a man with a gunshot wound was located inside a vehicle, and despite efforts from first responders, he sadly died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, says the investigation is in the early stages to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred.

“The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area today and in coming days as we work to piece together what has led to this and who is responsible.

“We are continuing to speak to a number of people in the area at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who hasn’t already spoken with us.”

Enquiries to locate the persons believed to be responsible remain ongoing.

Detective Inspector Vickers says a post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

Police encourage anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who have not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240818/5586.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

More information will be provided to media proactively, when we are in a position to do so.

