IPCA Finds Shooting In Grey Lynn Justified

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 10:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report, which found Police were justified in shooting a man in Grey Lynn in July 2022.

On 18 July 2022, Police received multiple 111 calls from concerned neighbours regarding a man who was in possession of a gun and had fired several shots at an unoccupied Grey Lynn address.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, Auckland City District Commander, says Police immediately began coordinating a response, which included deploying the Eagle helicopter.

“A senior frontline officer, along with two other officers, were deployed to the incident and approached the armed man following commentary provided by Eagle.

“Officers called on the man to drop his weapon but he instead walked towards them while holding the rifle in his hand.”

Police then shot the man once in the abdomen, before immediately rendering first aid.

Acting Superintendent Patel says Police acknowledge that the tactics adopted by officers were appropriate.

“This incident would have been incredibly traumatic for the Grey Lynn community.

“I also want to acknowledge the huge impact this incident had on the officers involved, who acted quickly to ensure nobody else was injured.”

Police also acknowledge the IPCA’s findings that some elements of procedures carried out after the incident were misunderstood, which had the potential to undermine the integrity of the investigation or breach Police policy.

Police have taken these learnings onboard as part of the review process.

