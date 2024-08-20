Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Investigation Into Pakuranga Heights Homicide Continues

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 4:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation into the death of a man in Pakuranga Heights on Monday morning is continuing today.

A post mortem examination has now been completed and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

Yesterday, at around 6.45am, Police responded to reports of several gun shots heard on Marvon Downs Avenue.

Upon arrival, a man was located inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, and despite efforts from first responders he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, says the investigation remains in the early stages and Police are speaking to a number of people.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing and we continue to speak to witnesses and those providing information as we piece together what has occurred.

“The community can also expect to see an increased Police presence in the Pakuranga Heights area throughout the next few days.

Detective Inspector Vickers says enquiries to locate the persons believed to be responsible remain ongoing.

“As part of our investigation, we are seeking any dashcam or CCTV footage from around the area that may assist.”

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who has footage, and was travelling between 5.30am-7.30am on Monday 19 August in Pakuranga Heights.

Specifically, Police want to hear from anyone that was travelling on Cascades Road, Archmillen Avenue, Hope Farm Avenue or Marvon Downs Avenue between those times.

“We would like to thank those people who have spoken to us already, and encourage anyone who has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch with our team.”

If you were in the area and have photos or videos which may be relevant, please upload them here: https://block.nc3.govt.nz/

Anyone with information can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240819/5586.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

