SH73 Reopens Otira Gorge After Earlier Rock Spill

Photo/Supplied

Rocks amid melting snow spilling off the SH73 Rock Shelter in the Otira Gorge caused a short highway closure after 3 pm today, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The highway between Arthur’s Pass and Otira has now reopened (4.30 pm), however, crews will monitor the site overnight and it could close again at short notice if the snow melt restarts, says NZTA.

“Please check our traffic page if you are coming over Arthur’s Pass in either direction,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for the West Coast for NZTA.

“The section between Otira and Arthur’s Pass closed briefly this afternoon after crews had been monitoring the debris coming off the Rock Shelter roof onto the highway either side,” says Ms Forrester.

“While we are glad to let traffic through again, if people want to avoid any delays, the Lewis Pass SH7 route could be more reliable overnight.”

