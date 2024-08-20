Ngāpuhi Rūnanga Interference In Auckland Elections With No Reasonable Grounds

On Saturday 17th August at Te Māhurehure Marae the Ngāpuhi Ki Waitematā takiwā Annual General Meeting was held. The three-year cycle elections were scheduled to select the chair, secretary, treasurer, trustee and proxy trustee. The takiwā is one of ten in the Te Rūnanga A Iwi Ō Ngāpuhi structure and one of two in Tāmaki Makaurau. Some sixty per cent of the Ngāpuhi population reside within the boundaries of the two Tāmaki takiwā. The process for elections was fully complied with by the takiwā executive.

The Rūnanga appoints a returning officer to oversee the election to ensure compliance with its deed. All relevant paperwork was provided to the returning officer within the set timeframes. None of the positions were contested in this process. Two days out from the AGM the returning officer was instructed by The Rūnanga chair over the phone not to attend the meeting. No written correspondence was received from The Rūnanga or The Rūnanga chair on the reasons for this decision to the takiwā before the meeting date.

After the AGM on Saturday, an email was sent by The Rūnanga chair confirming a board resolution had been passed the previous Thursday. This correspondence did not outline the reasons for suspending the elections, nor did it provide answers to set questions from the takiwa chair about the board’s legal and constitutional powers to suspend the elections of the two Tāmaki takiwā.

Waitematā takiwā members understand The Rūnanga is in breach of its Deed and obligations under the Charities Act. Suspending the two takiwā with a majority of constituents creates a dilemma for The Rūnanga board in providing an opportunity for Ngāpuhi to participate in iwi discussions.

Brent Reihana, candidate for Ngāpuhi Ki Waitematā said, ‘We have processes in place to adhere to, to ensure whanau and registered uri of Ngāpuhi can participate and engage in wider iwi processes. To act in breach of the deed is unacceptable and this must stop. Our younger generations need a board who will comply with its deed, and more importantly that the Rūnanga contributes toward improving relationships with one another rather than pulling us apart.’

Legal advice is being sought by members to clarify both takiwā’s positions.

