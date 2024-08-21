Ian Jones To Lead The All Blacks Experience

Ian Jones (Photo/Supplied)

One of New Zealand’s greatest rugby players is leading the charge at the All Blacks Experience in Auckland. Ian Jones MNZM (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki) has been appointed General Manager of the popular tourism attraction.

A rugby legend, Ian Jones represented the All Blacks in 105 games, including 79 tests over 11 years, making him one of the most capped players in New Zealand Rugby history. His leadership and passion for the game left a significant mark on the field.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism General Manager Jolanda Cave says the All Blacks Experience is thrilled to have Ian leading the team.

“Ian will bring his vast experience and unique insights as a player to enhance the All Blacks Experience for our manuhiri (visitors), who may even get the chance to meet the legend himself during their visits.

“Under Ian's leadership, the All Blacks Experience will continue to inspire and educate fans from around the world.”

The All Blacks Experience is a fully guided interactive showcase of the All Blacks, Black Ferns, and all our national rugby teams. Since opening in December 2020, as a joint venture between Ngāi Tahu Tourism and New Zealand Rugby, over 100,000 manuhiri have put their rugby skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to wear the famous black jersey.

All Blacks Experience Chair Stewart Mitchell says Ian has played an integral role bringing the tourism attraction to life, first as a member of an advisory group, and later as an All Blacks Experience ambassador.

“It’s an exciting time in the evolution of the business to have such a well-known and respected All Black to lead the organisation going forward, so it’s very timely that Ian now steps into this role.”

Ian Jones says he’s proud to work for his iwi and share the sport that he loves with the world.

“I’m passionate about my whānau, culture and rugby so this is the perfect role for me. I feel very connected to both the game and Ngāi Tahu, which has a long legacy of its whānau playing for the All Blacks and other national rugby teams.”

The veteran lock says he hopes all fans will share his passion for the game during their visit.

“I know what it takes to become an All Black, to put on that shirt and to feel like superman. That’s what I want our manuhiri to experience.

“My vision is to share the wairua of who the All Blacks are and for all New Zealanders to be proud of our shared story. It’s here that we can inspire the next generation of tamariki to dream.”

Ian will start his new role at the All Blacks Experience later this month.

Background:

All Blacks Experience

The All Blacks Experience is a partnership between New Zealand Rugby and Ngāi Tahu, based in Te Waipounamu (the South Island).

This immersive journey offers fans a chance to get up close with the hallowed All Blacks legacy. From the haka to the adrenaline rush of a live match, the All Blacks Experience brings the thrilling world of rugby to life.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism:

Ngāi Tahu Tourism owns and operates ten iconic world-class tourism experiences which showcase the best of Aotearoa.

These businesses include Shotover Jet, All Blacks Experience, Hollyford Wilderness Experience, Guided Walks NZ, Dart River Adventures, Dark Sky Project, Franz Josef Glacier Guides, Hukafalls Jet, Agrodome, and National Kiwi Hatchery.

Ngāi Tahu ancestors were the guides for many of the first European explorers. Tourism allows the iwi to host manuhiri, reconnect with ngā awa (rivers), ngā maunga (mountains) te moana (the sea), and provide lasting memories for manuhiri.

