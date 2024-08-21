New Research Reveals Urgent Action Needed To Safeguard New Zealand’s Animal Health Sector

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, has today launched research that reveals fewer than half of veterinarians intend to stay in the profession until retirement. The "Taking Animal Health Forward" whitepaper highlights the critical challenges facing New Zealand’s animal health sector, posing a significant risk to the country's future.

Greater awareness of the vital role played by veterinary professionals, along with more funding and mental health support is needed to ensure the sector, estimated at $12 billion of economic value1, enjoys a more sustainable future for the benefit of New Zealand.

Celebrating more than 50 years of service in New Zealand, Boehringer Ingelheim has partnered with the New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) and the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association (NZVNA) to develop comprehensive research based on insights from over 600 veterinary professionals across the country. This included veterinarians, veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians.

The “Taking Animal Health Forward” whitepaper reveals a worrying statistic: only 40 per cent of veterinarians and 26 per cent of veterinary nurses surveyed expected to remain in the profession until retirement. Burnout and mental health pressures are driving many out of the field, and 43 per cent of clinic decision-makers report difficulties in hiring skilled staff.

Paul Fitzpatrick, Head of Animal Health New Zealand at Boehringer Ingelheim, underscored the urgency of addressing these issues, not just for the profession, but for the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

“The health of New Zealand’s economy is intrinsically linked to the health and welfare of its animals. Veterinarians and other animal health professionals are on the frontlines of our biosecurity defences, protecting our incredibly valuable agriculture industry,” he said.

“To maintain the health of our nation, it’s essential to understand the complex challenges our industry faces, address public perceptions and chart a sustainable path forward.”

The whitepaper highlights lack of public understanding about the value of the veterinary profession as a significant factor in practitioners’ stress and fatigue. The research indicates that 70 per cent of animal health practitioners believe the true scope of their work is not well understood or appreciated, rising to 88 per cent of veterinary nurses.

Many rural veterinarians are performing a consultancy role on behalf of farming clients, such as how to improve fertility and growth, advice on breeding and selecting alternatives for certain geographies, and much more.

Kevin Bryant, CEO of NZVA, said “Fully leveraging the training and knowledge of veterinarians, veterinary technicians and veterinary nurses to support business growth and resilience is an untapped opportunity for this country.

"We’ll spend hundreds on our own dental work, but a similar veterinary treatment, which requires similar skill and equipment, is considered too expensive, even at a much lower cost. It comes down to public perceptions of value, and it’s clear there’s a disconnect between the reality of costs and what the general public understands about how these costs are generated."

The whitepaper also calls for legislation to enable allied veterinary professionals (AVPs) to take on more skilled work.

Laura Harvey, President of NZVNA, said “Globally, we are seeing more AVPs taking on new roles and responsibilities. Regulation of AVPs in Aotearoa is one way we could help relieve the ongoing staffing shortage. Robust legislation may give workplaces the confidence to fully embrace the skills that veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians bring to the table.”

Other recommendations include increased government support for veterinary training, recommending higher tuition subsidies for veterinary science students and the establishment of apprenticeship models to attract new talent. This echoes similar recommendations from a New South Wales parliamentary committee, which identified similar issues affecting the sector across the Tasman.

Fitzpatrick said there was also a job for the sector to do in ensuring veterinary health professionals felt valued and supported in the workplace.

“Providing increased support for ongoing education and professional development is crucial to retaining people longer, boosting wellbeing and creating more sustainable businesses. Encouraging flexible work arrangements that effectively support individuals of all genders is especially beneficial for the veterinary nursing sector, where 98 percent of professionals are women."

“We know solving these challenges cannot be, and will not be, a one-size-fits-all approach. However, this research shows how we can make a real difference to our sector, and to the future of all New Zealanders. We’re committed to helping things move in the right direction and lay the foundations for a thriving and sustainable animal health sector for the next 50 years and more,” he said.

The full whitepaper can be read here.

