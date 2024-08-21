Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Fatal Crash: State Highway 79, Geraldine

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three people have died and another two are seriously injured following a crash in South Canterbury this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Road about 3.15pm.

The vehicles – a four-wheel-drive and a people-mover – were travelling in opposite directions when the crash occurred, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker says.

“The vehicles have collided and the investigation will focus on exactly how that occurred.”

Three of the deceased were travelling in the people-mover, Inspector Walker said. Another person travelling with them was critically injured. The driver from the four-wheel-drive, the sole occupant of that vehicle, was seriously injured.

Both of the surviving crash victims have been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

“Losing so many lives at once is shocking and our hearts go out to those involved,” Inspector Walker said.

The deceased were part of a group visiting the district, and members of that group were following behind the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“We’re wrapping support around them and will be speaking with them to help establish what occurred.

“Incidents like this are hard on everyone involved, and our communities too.

“While the investigation is progressing, we’re making sure there is support in place for those involved, their families, and our staff who have attended the scene.

“We would like to thank all the first responders and agencies like Victim Support who are assisting those affected by today’s events.”

