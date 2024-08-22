On A Roll – Record Post-earthquake Bus Patronage For Greater Christchurch

Metro’s Greater Christchurch network has superseded a former post-earthquake patronage record – with nearly 14.5 million passenger trips taken in the 2023-24 Financial Year. That’s 2.8 per cent above the previous post-earthquake record of almost 14.1 million passenger trips in the 2013-14 Financial Year.

Environment Canterbury Metro spokesperson Thomas McNaughton is pleased with the progress.

“Our network is going from strength to strength, and we’re excited to see our patronage numbers continue to rise,” he said.

“Our data shows us that 138,000 customers boarded with their Metrocard over the Financial Year. We estimate that at least 28 per cent of the Greater Christchurch population have used Metro in the last 12 months.” he added.

Councillor Joe Davies said he’s proud of the patronage figures.

"This jump in patronage is encouraging, supported by our $2 Flat Fare Trial, he said."

The Council’s $2 Flat Fare Trial, which continues until June 2025, is a contributing factor to the recent rise in patronage. Improvements to the reliability of the network, and increased frequencies to some services have also helped momentum.

“We want to thank our customers for choosing public transport – they are the reason we are able to hit these milestones, which are a positive for both our environment and our community,” Thomas said.

Metro’s next target is beating its pre-earthquake patronage record of 17.2 million passenger trips in the 2009-10 Financial Year.

Environment Canterbury has signalled its commitment through the 2024-34 Long Term Plan for service improvements on our core routes, subject to government funding, as well as commencing the planning work for improvements to the wider network.

