Mayor Lewers Welcomes Winter Pride 2024

On behalf of Queenstown Lakes District Council, I’d like to welcome Winter Pride back to Queenstown and the wider district today. Running for 11 days, it’s the largest event in the southern hemisphere celebrating the Rainbow community and which, in its own words, “invites the entire town to come together and celebrate diversity”.

In this spirit I was saddened to hear that a number of street flags promoting the event were removed from the centre of Queenstown yesterday. I understand this incident has, quite rightly, been reported to police.

But whether it was a drunken prank or something more deliberate and targeted, it has caused hurt and anger to many people, whether they are here to enjoy Winter Pride or not.

QLDC shares the values of Winter Pride. Council’s commitment to the Pride Pledge goes back several years thanks to my predecessor as Mayor, Jim Boult. Inclusion, safety and visibility are very important to us, both for our employees and the work they do and also for the community with whom we engage on a daily basis.

My role as Mayor is to represent all of our community regardless of race, gender, disability, religion, or gender and sexual identity. But we all have a role to play in ensuring everyone can feel included, represented, respected and safe here.

I’m enormously proud to be Mayor of this district, and I’m equally proud that we’re hosting Winter Pride again this year.

Whilst I respect anyone’s right not to engage in this celebration if they choose, I am firmly opposed to anyone who thinks they have the right to take choice away from others.

I hope everyone here to celebrate diversity, inclusion and tolerance has a fabulous time!

