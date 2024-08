2024 Geraldine Community Board And Geraldine Licensing Trust By-Elections: Declaration Of Results

The final results for the by-elections conducted by Timaru District Council, that closed at midday on Friday, 23 August 2024 are:

Andy MCKAY is declared elected.

The voter return for this by-election was 38.08%, being 1,771 votes.

John WILSON is declared elected.

The voter return for this by-election was 35.60%, being 1,847 votes.

