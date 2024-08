Crash Causing Delays, Point Chevalier

Motorists are being advised to avoid a section of Great North Road, Point Chevalier following a vehicle which has crashed into a bus stop.

Emergency services are in attendance at the crash, near Huia Road, which was reported at 11.11am.

Early indications suggest one person has suffered moderate injuries and another person has received minor injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane and motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

