Submissions Sought On Latest Changes To Guide Land Development And Subdivision Infrastructure

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting submissions on the latest changes to its updated Land Development and Subdivision Code of Practice, as part of the third stage of a review underway since 2020.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery shared the latest updates to the Code of Practice would ensure infrastructure across subdivisions and developments was functional, consistent, able to be operated and maintained safely, and built using best practice.

“The changes we’re proposing have a particular focus on stormwater management to lessen environmental effects and ensure stormwater systems built today are suitable for the future,” said Mr Avery.

“Given a significant portion of the infrastructure Council owns and manages is installed by developers and their contractors, the Code of Practice provides clear guidelines and standards to be met to ensure this infrastructure meets local conditions and our community’s expectations.”

Overall, Stage 3 of the draft Land Development and Subdivision Code of Practice has over 130 proposed changes, including:

updates to the standard drawing set

new appendices

specific parameters for assessing and designing for stormwater catchments

and additional requirements and methods for designing and using stormwater treatment and soakage devices.

The draft Code of Practice is available on QLDC’s consultation website Let’s Talk and upon request in Council offices, and comes complete with current guidelines and proposed changes clearly marked.

Feedback can be made by emailing letstalk@qldc.govt.nz up until Sunday 6 October 2024.

Once staff have reviewed and considered all feedback, the draft Code of Practice will go before QLDC’s Infrastructure Committee for endorsement in November, then to Full Council for adoption in December this year.

© Scoop Media

