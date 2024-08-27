Beginning The Conversation Today For Our Beaches Of Tomorrow

Coastline beach. Photo/Supplied.

Climate change is not only an environmental issue, but a deeply social one, and perhaps one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century. Beginning the conversation today for our beaches and coastal environments of tomorrow, Auckland Council is calling on residents to share their vision for the region’s coastline over the next 100 years.

In the face of increasing challenges such as flooding, erosion, and climate change, public feedback is essential in shaping the Shoreline Adaptation Plans (SAPs), which will guide how the Council manages its coastal land and assets.

The SAPs are being developed across 20 coastal areas in Auckland, encompassing a vast 3,200 kilometres of dynamic coastline, from Te Arai in the north to Whakatīwai on the east coast and from Waiuku to Port Albert in the west.

From a Te Ao Māori perspective, it is important to consider equity and fairness, and the rights and interests of nature, place, and people from a whole living systems perspective, now and for future generations.

Each plan aims to balance the need for managing risk to infrastructure, with the preservation and restoration of natural shoreline environments, working with mana whenua and local communities to do so.

The council is keen to hear from Aucklanders about how they use and value their local coastal areas, to ensure that future strategies respond to community needs and aspirations, while driving equitable outcomes in response to the challenges climate change presents.

Councillor Richard Hills, Chair of the Planning, Environment and Parks Committee, emphasises the importance of public involvement.

"Across Tāmaki Makaurau, residents are grappling with climate change and the impact this is having on their homes, neighbourhoods, and community assets,” says Councillor Hills.

“We can’t ignore this, and alongside iwi and communities we need to make some smart long-term decisions on where we allocate our resources for our coast and our coastal communities.

“I encourage residents to participate in shaping the future of Auckland’s coastline through the public input processes.”

The importance of adaptive planning has been underscored by the severe weather events of early 2023, which caused widespread damage to both public and private land across Auckland. These events have made it clear proactive and well-informed coastal management strategies are essential.

The SAPs are the Council’s first round of ‘adaptive planning’ – an approach designed to address uncertainty and risk over the long term. The plans will incorporate four key strategies:

No Active Intervention: allowing natural processes to occur without interference in areas where Council-owned land and assets are not at risk

Limited Interventions: maintaining existing coastal defences while accepting that the coast is dynamic, and some assets will need to be redesigned and located out of hazard areas

Hold the Line: defending key assets from erosion and flooding utilising protective measures like seawalls and nature-based options such as dune restoration

Managed Realignment: the need for further discussions and decision making around relocating infrastructure and assets away from vulnerable coastal areas to reduce future risks and maintain our unique coastal environments.

Auckland Council’s General Manager of Engineering, Assets, and Technical Advisory, Paul Klinac, highlights the need for public input.

“We know our coastal environment is both dynamic and highly valued – these plans will take these important factors into consideration,” Mr Klinac says.

“The intention is each plan reflects the intrinsic value of the coast to mana whenua as well as the local community and presents a balanced approach to its future management in response to coastal hazards and climate change. This includes opportunities to safeguard our coastal environments for future generations.”

Residents are encouraged to participate by sharing their experiences, concerns, and ideas for the future of Auckland’s coastline. The feedback gathered will be instrumental in refining the SAPs, ensuring they identify the community’s priorities and values.

Aucklanders can have their say by visiting the Council’s website, participating in online surveys, and engaging with the interactive regional map, where they can leave comments and suggestions. The Council will be collecting feedback throughout 2024 as the SAPs are developed and refined.

For more information and to participate in the consultation process, visit here or here

© Scoop Media

