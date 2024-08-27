New Zealanders’ Media Behaviours ‘Settling Down’ After A Strong Period Of Change

The year-on-year growth of global media platform audiences in New Zealand appears to be slowing, while the decline for local platforms may be stabilising.

NZ On Air’s latest Where Are The Audiences? research shows that while global video sharing platforms reach 64% of New Zealanders each day, 60% of us engage with local TV – either linear or on demand.

Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) reaches 56% of New Zealanders, which is a slight decrease on a year ago. 49% of us stream music each day, while 46% of us listen to radio (including online). Podcast listening is growing (now at 18%) and is strongest amongst 15-39 year olds.

Of all media users, those who watch TV (linear and on demand) are the most engaged audience, spending just over 3 and a half hours watching. Those who watch SVOD do so for 2 hours 40 minutes, while those who stream music, play online games or watch global video sharing platforms do so for 2 and a half hours each day. Time spent listening to broadcast radio has had a wee bounce back after several years of decline.

Age continues to be a strong differentiator, with 15-39 year olds most engaged with global video sharing, SVOD and music streaming, 40- 59 year olds most engaged with TV, global video sharing and SVOD, and those over 60 years are most engaged with TV and Radio.

NZ On Air’s Head of Communications and Research Allanah Kalafatelis says the insights reinforce the agency’s strategy, which emphasises the importance of ensuring content is created with specific audiences in mind, on the platforms they use, and promoted well to ensure they find it.

“In spite of the tough times our local media sector is experiencing, there is still a solid core local audience consuming media on local TV and radio, although younger New Zealanders are more likely to be on global platforms. Our challenge is to serve all audiences with content that reflects New Zealand identity and culture – and that increasingly means being discoverable on a wide variety of platforms,” said Ms Kalafatelis.

This year’s research, conducted by Glasshouse Consulting, surveyed 1,408 people aged over 15 years throughout the country from April 10 to May 13.

Other findings:

TVNZ 1 remains the most popular TV channel, and TVNZ + the most popular local On demand platform

Netflix’s use has declined this year from 42% to 38%

YouTube is the most popular global video sharing site (younger audience is down)

Instagram continues to grow in NZ, driven by the 40-59s

Spotify is tops for streaming reaching 35%

Newstalk ZB has pipped RNZ National in daily reach (8% vs 7%)

TVNZ News and Stuff are the most popular news sources, with TVNZ the most trusted.

The full Where Are The Audiences? 2024 research report is available at nzonair.govt.nz/research

© Scoop Media

