Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Arrests After Firearms Located In Glen Innes

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A report of suspicious activity has led to arrests and the recovery of several firearms in Glen Innes.

Shortly after 2.25am several men were seen acting suspiciously on Farringdon Street.

Auckland City East Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Megan Dalton, says the men were reported to be in possession of a firearm.

“Police staff attention was drawn to two vehicles travelling together.

“We followed these vehicles before they separated, and officers stopped one soon after on Jellicoe Road.”

The sole occupant, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody after shotgun shell casings were found in his possession.

Senior Sergeant Dalton says the second vehicle involved was also located on Jellicoe Road, abandoned.

A 29-year-old man was located nearby, with a 0.22 handgun in his possession, and was arrested.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen several days earlier and that he had allegedly been travelling in moments earlier, was located nearby.

Firearms were seen in the vehicle and a search of it was invoked. Two loaded sawn off shot guns were located inside, along with an amount of ammunition.

“A search of the boot discovered two cut-down bolt action rifle and a pistol, along with other firearm parts and ammunition.”

Police also located approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on 2 September, charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition.

A 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today, charged with a raft of offences.

This includes seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession for supply of methamphetamine and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

“This is a great outcome by the Mt Wellington Public Safety Team, and as a result we have taken firearms out of circulation from our community,” Senior Sergeant Dalton says.

"Our staff work tirelessly to keep the community safe and feeling safe."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 