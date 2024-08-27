Two Arrests After Firearms Located In Glen Innes

A report of suspicious activity has led to arrests and the recovery of several firearms in Glen Innes.

Shortly after 2.25am several men were seen acting suspiciously on Farringdon Street.

Auckland City East Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Megan Dalton, says the men were reported to be in possession of a firearm.

“Police staff attention was drawn to two vehicles travelling together.

“We followed these vehicles before they separated, and officers stopped one soon after on Jellicoe Road.”

The sole occupant, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody after shotgun shell casings were found in his possession.

Senior Sergeant Dalton says the second vehicle involved was also located on Jellicoe Road, abandoned.

A 29-year-old man was located nearby, with a 0.22 handgun in his possession, and was arrested.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen several days earlier and that he had allegedly been travelling in moments earlier, was located nearby.

Firearms were seen in the vehicle and a search of it was invoked. Two loaded sawn off shot guns were located inside, along with an amount of ammunition.

“A search of the boot discovered two cut-down bolt action rifle and a pistol, along with other firearm parts and ammunition.”

Police also located approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on 2 September, charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition.

A 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today, charged with a raft of offences.

This includes seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession for supply of methamphetamine and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

“This is a great outcome by the Mt Wellington Public Safety Team, and as a result we have taken firearms out of circulation from our community,” Senior Sergeant Dalton says.

"Our staff work tirelessly to keep the community safe and feeling safe."

© Scoop Media

