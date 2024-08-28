Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Continue To Appeal For Information After Theft Of Flags, Queenstown

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police continue to appeal for information after theft of flags, Queenstown. Supplied/ NZ Police
Attributable to Inspector Paula Enoka, Otago Lakes Central Area Commander:

Queenstown Police continue to appeal for further information after the theft of a number of flags in the area.

On Wednesday 21 August, Police were notified that a number of flags set up for Winter Pride were taken.

Police would like to speak to the people pictured, or anyone that may recognise them, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiries.

If you recognise the people pictured or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please contact Police on 15 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 240822/6540.

Information can also be provided anonymously Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

