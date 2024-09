Vehicle Fire Blocks SH1, Brynderwyn - Northland

Motorists are being advised to delay travel or expect delays following a vehicle fire on State Highway One this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the fire at 2.30pm, just south of the State Highway 12 intersection, and the road has since been closed in both directions.

There are no reports of injury, however the road is expected to be blocked for some time.

Motorists are encouraged to delay travel or seek an alternate route.

