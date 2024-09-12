Rain, Snow, Sunshine, And A Chilly Turn Ahead

12/09/2024

Covering period of Thursday 12 - Monday 16 September

In recent weeks, Aotearoa New Zealand has felt like it has been on a conveyer belt of weather, and the forecast for the coming days is no exception. MetService is forecasting a mix of rain, snow, and occasional sunshine from today (Thursday) through the weekend. As we head into next week, cooler temperatures are set to sweep the country, reminding us of the changeable nature of spring weather.

Today tells a tale of two islands. While the North Island will remain mostly dry, rain makes its way north across the South Island, with the heaviest rain expected in the west and lower regions. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings have been issued for Fiordland and southern Westland, while Watches cover the ranges of Westland, Otago lakes and river headwaters, and inland Southland.

As we move into tonight and Friday, snow is expected to affect inland South Island areas. Heavy snow is forecast for parts of inland Southland, Otago, and Canterbury above 400 metres, with Orange Heavy Snow Warnings in place. Lighter snowfalls are also possible down to 300 metres.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane notes, “Farmers with young stock could be affected by this snow. Additionally, road users should prepare for possible disruptions, as several Road Snowfall Warnings are currently in place.”

While western parts of the North Island may see the odd shower on Friday, most of the island will see more widespread rainfall on Saturday. Another round of wet weather and snow is possible for the South Island on Sunday. Makgabutlane advises, “It’s one of those weekends where keeping an eye on the forecast is key, especially if you’ve got outdoor plans, as conditions could shift as the weekend approaches.”

Next week is expected to bring a shift to fresh southwesterly flow, bringing in a spell of chilly weather across the country. “There may be a renewed risk of snow for elevated parts of New Zealand, while the rest of us might find ourselves reaching for those cozy jumpers,” notes Makgabutlane.

